"Never!!!!" - Scott Styris reacts to wearing RCB jersey during RCB vs KKR game in IPL 2024 after losing bet to AB de Villiers

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris appeared on the pre-match show for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), wearing the RCB jersey, much to the surprise of the panelists on Jio Cinema.

Styris had kept his word after losing a bet against former South African skipper and RCB legend AB de Villiers. Ahead of Bengaluru's previous game against the Punjab Kings, Styris told De Villiers that if the hosts won the game, he would be wearing the RCB jersey on the pre-match show for every match in which they play.

Had Punjab won, De Villiers might have had to wear the jersey of the Chennai Super Kings, Scott Styris' favorite IPL team. However, that wasn't to be as Bengaluru's win meant that Styris wore the RCB jersey on Friday, March 29.

Styris has been pretty vocal about the dislike he has for RCB as a rival team and more of the same was seen through his post on X (formerly Twitter)

Here's what he replied to a post mentioning him in a jersey:

"Never!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli's innings helps RCB post a competitive target for KKR

Virat Kohli carried his bat through the innings as his 83 runs off 59 balls helped the Royal Challengers post a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. While Bengaluru had a great powerplay with 61/1 on the board, the pitch seemed to be on the slower side and KKR gradually clawed their way back.

Andre Russell used the slower deliveries into the pitch very well and the spinners put pressure from the other end as the visitors kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. While KKR have gotten off to a flier in the chase, the hosts need to use the change of pace well to get things under control.