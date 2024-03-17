"New stadium will be our lucky charm" - Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan ahead of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan hopes that their new stadium in Mullanpur will prove to be the team's lucky charm in IPL 2024.

The Kings have arguably been one of the most underperforming teams in IPL history. They made it to the semifinals in 2008 but reached that stage on only one other occasion (2014) since then, finishing runners-ups.

At the jersey launch event in Chandigarh, Dhawan said that he's impressed by the jersey and is looking forward to the team's campaign. As quoted by India Today, the veteran said:

"The new jersey has new details and everyday is a new day and you come up with new ideas. We always look forward to positive vibes ahead of the tournament.

"The new stadium will be our lucky charm. We are trying to think positively. We are very grateful to Mohali and we thank the Mohali stadium, its groundsmen."

The Punjab-based franchise open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 23 in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings likely to have full squad for first half of IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan

While a few top players of other franchises have pulled out of the tournament, the Kings are likely to have their full squad available for the first half.

However, the English quartet of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes could miss the second half to prepare for the T20I series against Pakistan, beginning on May 22, with the T20 World Cup looming.

Harshal Patel proved to be the most expensive player for them in the auction, fetching INR 11.75 crore after the Royal Challengers Bangalore released him. The focus will also be on the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Hapreet Brar as the Kings hope to win their maiden title in the competition.