"It definitely helped us as a bowling group" - Tim Southee credits IPL 2021 for New Zealand's 2021 World T20 preparations

New Zealand right-arm seamer Tim Southee feels the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE helped the Kiwis prepare well for the T20 World Cup. Southee, one of nine New Zealand players who played IPL 2021 in the UAE, replaced Pat Cummins at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Southee has been in decent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup; he has taken two wickets in as many games. He has recorded respectable figures of 4-0-25-1 and 4-0-26-1 against Pakistan and India, respectively.

During a virtual interaction ahead of New Zealand's third game at the ongoing T20 World Cup, Southee said that IPL 2021 helped The Black Caps, as plenty of players featured in the IPL. He said that the prior knowledge of the conditions has especially helped the bowlers at the World Cup.

"A number of guys from different teams in the World Cup have played in IPL this season," said Southee. "It definitely helped us as a bowling group, knowing the conditions and playing on the same surface before the T20 World Cup started."

The 32-year-old, who doesn't have an imposing record in the IPL, didn't fare too impressively this year in the competition either. He managed only three wickets in as many games at 31.67, at an economy rate of 7.92.

"We learnt from the mistakes we made in the defeat against Pakistan" - Tim Southee

Speaking of New Zealand's run in the competition, Southee said that The Black Caps improved from their below-par show against Pakistan. They did so by taking it one day at a time, and not looking too far ahead of themselves.

Southee said that the team learnt from the mistake theys made in their loss to Pakistan in their tournament opener. New Zealand registered their first win at the tournament by beating India in their next game. The veteran also earmarked Scotland, New Zealand's next opponent, as a fast-improving side, saying:

"Whenever you turn up at an ICC event, the preparations don’t change. You can’t look too far ahead. We learnt from the mistakes we made in the defeat against Pakistan, and managed to improve in the game against India."

"We have a busy week ahead of us now, with three games in the next five days. It was a great team effort to defeat a strong Indian side. We are looking forward to playing the next three day games, which is going to be a different challenge. I have played Scotland a couple of times, but we have all seen that they are an improving and strong side."

New Zealand are on course to become the winners in two ICC events in the same year, something not many teams have achieved before. Kane Williamson and co defeated India in June to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

