  • Next guy after Jasprit Bumrah: RR skipper Sanju Samson's massive praise for Sandeep Sharma after IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Next guy after Jasprit Bumrah: RR skipper Sanju Samson's massive praise for Sandeep Sharma after IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 25, 2024 11:13 IST
Sandeep Sharma picked a total of 23 wickets in his last two seasons for RR (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has lauded pacer Sandeep Sharma's efforts throughout the IPL 2024 season. He also claimed that Sandeep's numbers in the past two seasons were the best for any bowler after Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rajasthan lost Qualifier 2 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 36 runs, Sandeep had another brilliant outing, taking the big wickets of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in his spell of 2/25.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, here's what Sanju Samson had to say about Sandeep Sharma:

"I am happy for him, by not being picked in the auctions and coming back as a replacement, the way he bowled, he has delivered. If we look at the numbers, Sandeep in the last two years, he will be the next guy after Bumrah. He has done a great job."

In 12 matches in IPL 2023, Sandeep took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61. He bettered that tally this season with 13 wickets in 11 games at an economy of just 8.18.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Sandeep Sharma in the Indian setup

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar was on air during Qualifier 2 when he spoke about the variety that Sandeep Sharma possessed. He shed light on how bowlers with express pace are often fast-tracked while those like Sandeep go under the radar.

Urging the Indian selectors to look at Sandeep's skills, Gavaskar said:

"Whenever someone bowls over 140kmph, we begin salivating, but no one talks about him as an India prospect. Look at the slower bowls, it shows cleverness."

Sandeep, unfortunately, is not even a part of the travelling reserves for the Men in Blue in their T20 World Cup campaign beginning next month. The likes of Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed got the nod ahead of him.

