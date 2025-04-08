Nicholas Pooran smokes back-to-back monstrous sixes off Harshit Rana to reach a 21-ball 50 in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat again for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. The wicketkeeper-batter made the most of his excellent form to smash a 21-ball half-century.

The southpaw reached the landmark in the 17th over of LSG’s innings. Harshit bowled an off-cutter outside the off stump, and Pooran sat down to get underneath it and deposited it into the stands over deep the mid-wicket fielder.

The pacer bowled a similar delivery with a good pace, but in the slot, and the left-hander cleared his front leg to smoke it over wide long-on for consecutive maximums. The 29-year-old blew a kiss to celebrate his 12th IPL fifty.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nicholas Pooran, who was retained for ₹21 crore, is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2025, with 288 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 225, including three half-centuries. His previous scores read 75, 70, 44, and 12 in the first four games.

During his knock, the southpaw (1198) also became the second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs, only behind Andre Russell (1120 balls).

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh’s 80s help LSG set a 239-run target for KKR in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh helped LSG post 238/3 in 20 overs against KKR. Pooran remained unbeaten on 87 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 241.67, including eight sixes and seven boundaries. Marsh also smashed a quickfire 81 off 48 deliveries with the help of five maximums and six boundaries. The latter also shared a 99-run partnership with Aiden Markram (47 off 28) for the first wicket.

Harshit Rana was the leading wicket-taker for the Knight Riders, returning with figures of 2/51 in his four overs. Andre Russell also bagged one wicket.

The Knight Riders will face an uphill task as 230 or more has only been chased once in IPL history. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down 262 against KKR last year. Surprisingly, it came at the same venue – Eden Gardens.

Follow the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More