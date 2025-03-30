Nitish Rana brings out the cradle style celebration after completing maiden half-century in RR colors in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana played a fantastic knock of 81 runs from just 36 balls in the ongoing IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings. When Rana completed his half-century, he celebrated in the famous cradle style on Sunday.

Ad

Rana moved from Kolkata Knight Riders to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025. He could not impress much in his first two games in the RR colors. However, the southpaw finally smashed his maiden half-century in Pink and Purple while playing against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati.

He completed the half-century with a boundary off Syed Khaleel Ahmed's bowling. Soon after the ball crossed the boundary rope, Rana celebrated in the cradle style. You can watch the video here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cricketers have often celebrated in this manner after they welcomed their child into the world. It is a way of dedicating the achievement to the new-born kid. While Rana is yet to become a father, he is expecting twins with his wife, Saachi Marwah Rana, soon.

Nitish Rana is not the 1st Rajasthan Royals cricketer to celebrate a milestone with a cradle style celebration

While Nitish Rana is the first player to celebrate with a cradle-style celebration in IPL 2025, he is not the first Rajasthan Royals player to do so in IPL history. Back in 2013, Brad Hodge brought out this celebration after leading RR to a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.

Ad

Hodge used it as a way to mock SRH player Darren Sammy, who had made this celebration popular during the 2013 season. Later in the tournament, even Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh celebrated in that fashion after helping his team win a match with the bat.

Coming back to Nitish Rana's innings, his 81-run knock has placed RR in a comfortable position. It will be interesting to see if they can beat CSK.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback