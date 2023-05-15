"No amount of speaking and telling will resolve any of the issues" - Kumar Sangakkara addresses RR after their dismal show against RCB

The Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has urged his men to focus on their next IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings. He believes that instead of blaming some players for the team's lacklustre show in their final home match, the team should look forward.

Playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR conceded 171 runs to RCB in their 20 overs. Chasing 172 for a win, the Royals lost wickets at regular intervals and got all out for just 59 runs.

It was the lowest team total by any IPL franchise on their home ground in the league's history. Kumar Sangakkara addressed the dressing room after the match and can be seen saying, in a video released by RR:

"We've got one more game to play. No amount of speaking and telling and doing all of that will resolve any of the issues that we have, something that we've got to step up and do. Right?

"Irrespective of what happens in other games, we have one more game to play and win. So, that's all I want you [to] think about. Learn from this. Just move on. All right? I can see the hurt and disappointment."

"No individual names today" - Kumar Sangakkara keeps his message short and direct

Rajasthan Royals will soon take a flight to Dharamsala for their 14th and final league stage match in IPL 2023, against the Punjab Kings. The match will take place on May 19. Kumar Sangakkara concluded his team talk by asking his men to focus on the next match.

"All right boys, no individual names today. Know a lot of you guys tried hard and did well. But let's get together for one more game when we get to Dharamsala," concluded Sangakkara.

RR are in a do-or-die situation now. If they lose their next match against the Punjab Kings, they will be eliminated from the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes