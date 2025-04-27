"No batting in hot weather, No fielding, dream life of every cricketer" - Top 10 funny memes as MI reach 215/7 in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is playing host to today's IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Visiting team captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to chase in the contest.

MI got off to a brisk start as Ryan Rickelton (58) and Rohit Sharma (12) hit a flurry of boundaries at the beginning of the game during their brief 33-run partnership in 2.5 overs. Rohit perished in the third over after hitting two sixes against Mayank Yadav. Rickelton kept playing aggressively and set up a good platform for the home team with a brilliant half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav (54) then utilized the platform and stitched useful stands with Will Jacks (29) and others in the middle overs to keep the momentum going. Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20) provided the finishing touch with blazing cameos to take MI to 215 for seven in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between MI and LSG. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"No batting in hot weather, No fielding, Rohit Sharma lives dream life of every cricketer," one post read.

"I feel it's a good score" - Suryakumar Yadav after MI score 215 runs in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

During the mid-innings break, MI stalwart Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings, saying:

"Personally to be very honest, I was happy when we lost the toss, it's very hot out there. At the end of the day, someone putting their hand up and scoring over 200, that's special. Let's keep doing it, I'm enjoying doing it. I feel it's a good score, put into bat, feel the wicket is slow. Bit of a challenge with their batting line-up, let's see how it goes."

On getting the chance to wear the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Surya added:

"It's the first time after a long time wearing this cap in IPL, feels great, hopefully I can stay consistent. Feels good, all the process and routines comes into play in the ground."

At the time of the writing, LSG reached 67/3 in seven overs in the chase of 216.

