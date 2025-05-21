"No need for other teams to play in the Tournament anymore..."- Top 10 funny memes as MI qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs with a dominant win vs DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (RR) comfortably in match 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. As a result, MI became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs this season after GT, RCB, and PBKS.

After being asked to bat first on a slow surface, MI managed to get to a decent total of 180/5 in 20 overs. It came on the back of a magnificent knock of 73* (43) from Suryakumar Yadav. Will Jacks (21), Ryan Rickelton (25), Tilak Varma (27), and Naman Dhir (24*) chipped in with handy contributions for the hosts in the batting department to support Surya. Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets for DC with the ball but conceded 48 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, DC were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals before bundling out for 121 in 18.2 overs. Only Sameer Rizvi (39), Vipraj Nigam (20), and Ashutosh Sharma (18) showed some fight for the Capitals. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner stole the show for MI, scalping three wickets apiece.

Wednesday's IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals engaged the fans with interesting moments. They shared their reactions to the one-sided game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"No need for other teams to play in the Tournament anymore..." an X post read.

"We missed Axar on a wicket like this"- Faf du Plessis after DC's dismal loss vs MI in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

At the post-match presentation, DC captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss, saying:

"Thought we were excellent on the field. Not the easiest pitch to bat on. But I thought we bowled excellent. At least for the first 17-18 overs. Those last two overs hurt us. Momentum is a real thing in IPL. With some players missing, it was a case of David and Goliath. I enjoy that kind of contest. We needed a good start with the bat."

"Pretty much sums up our season. Rizvi did well. We missed Axar on a wicket like this. You saw how Santner bowled. On a wicket like that, Axar would have loved to bowled. I am a big believer that you never take momentum for granted. We could feel that in the last couple of IPL games there was a fire to try and get that momentum back. Shows that when you are on the top of that wave, you have to ride it," Du Plessis added.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in the 64th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

