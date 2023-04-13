"No one understands this game's DNA better than him" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jos Buttler's knock in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 win against CSK

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jos Buttler for his consistent performances for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Buttler scored a 36-ball 52 as the Royals set a 176-run target for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2023 clash in Chennai on Wednesday (April 12). Their bowlers then restricted MS Dhoni and Co. to 172-6 to complete a three-run win and move atop the standings.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra placed Buttler on a high pedestal, elaborating:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal got out early but Jos Buttler - what an amazing player he is. No one understands this game's DNA better than him. When you see him play, it seems he plays a slightly high-risk cricket, but there is no doubt, in my mind at least, isn't he the best T20 batter in the world."

The former Indian opener believes the Rajasthan Royals opener's consistency with the bat is unmatchable:

"No one even comes close to him, the consistency with which the guy scores runs. He hits whenever he wants and chooses his prey - whom to hit and whom to play carefully. When he is playing, the law of averages is also left behind."

Buttler's 52-run knock was studded with one four and three sixes. He strung together a 77-run second-wicket partnership in less than seven overs with Devdutt Padikkal after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal to give the Rajasthan Royals a flying start.

"Sanju Samson came and went" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals captain's dismissal for a duck

Sanju Samson was castled by Ravindra Jadeja. (P/C: iplt20.com)

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sanju Samson failed to open his account after Buttler's partnership with Padikkal:

"He (Buttler) played well, but Sanju Samson came and went, although Devdutt Padikkal came before him at No. 3 and scored runs as well. The ball was not getting stuck in Moeen Ali's hands; he dropped two catches and missed a run out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded Ravindra Jadeja for bowling an excellent spell for the Chennai Super Kings:

"Jos Buttler hit 18 runs off his (Moeen's) first over. Sanju Samson fell prey to Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), who picked up two wickets. Jaddu was absolutely brilliant. If Moeen had held on to Ravichandran Ashwin's catch, it would have been three wickets."

Chopra also praised Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer, whose breezy knocks helped the Royals post a fighting total:

"Ravichandran Ashwin was sent to bat up the order. Hetmyer scored runs in the end. Ashwin also scored runs, and the team reached a fighting total overall. It wasn't a winning total because a lot of dew was expected and dew came as well."

Ashwin scored 30 off 22 and stitched together a 47-run fourth-wicket partnership with Buttler after Samson's second-ball dismissal. Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 30 off 18, making 75% of the runs the Rajasthan Royals scored after he arrived at the crease.

