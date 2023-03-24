“Nobody retained him” – Paul Collingwood’s savage response to Aaron Finch ahead of IPL 2023

T20 World Cup-winning captains Paul Collingwood and Aaron Finch were recently involved in light banter ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023).

In a video shared by Star Sports, the former Aussie skipper was asked to name the nine franchises he has played in the tournament in chronological order. Finch managed to do it after some time with the help of show host Jatin Sapru.

Collingwood then gave a savage response to the Australian opener ahead of the Ashes.

He said:

“The amazing thing is, nobody retained him. That's how well he has done,” Collingwood said, as he burst into a chuckle.

Even Finch couldn't resist breaking into laughter at the former England captain's remark as he said:

“I know, I know.”

For the uninitiated, Finch has played for the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals (twice), Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Lions (twice), Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders from IPL 2010 to 2022.

The right-hander has amassed 2091 runs in 92 games at a paltry average of 25.19, including 15 half-centuries. He was injured when MI lifted their second IPL trophy in 2015.

Finch, though, led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup trophy in 2021. He was also part of the 2015 ODI World Cup-winning team. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Collingwood, who led England to their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy in 2010, played for Delhi Capitals (2009-10) and Rajasthan Royals (2011-12) in the IPL.

Aaron Finch and Paul Collingwood join IPL 2023 as commentators

Aaron Finch and Paul Collingwood are part of the IPL 2023 commentary panel. Check out the full list of English and Hindi commentators below:

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori, Daniel Morrison, and David Hussey.

Hindi: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mithali Raj, Mohd Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Deep Dasgupta, Ajay Mehra, Padamjeet Sehrawat & Jatin Sapru, K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji, S Ramesh, and Murali Vijay.

Poll : 0 votes