"Nobody told us Litton Das is DC's second Impact Player!" - Fans troll KKR wicketkeeper for absolute howlers against DC in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper Litton Das had an IPL debut to forget against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (April 20). The Bangladesh star scored just 4 runs with the bat, but his wicketkeeping howlers hurt KKR the most.
Despite having a target of just 128 to defend, Kolkata made things difficult for Delhi as their slower bowlers, particularly Varun Chakravarthy and Nitish Rana, tightened the screws and picked up wickets at crucial junctures.
However, Das missed both the crucial stumpings of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav and that proved to be just the reprieve that the Delhi Capitals needed. Fans on Twitter trolled KKR for playing Litton Das and also roasted the wicketkeeper for his blunders.
Match could have gone either way had Litton Das held onto his chances
The Delhi Capitals got off to a decent start thanks to David Warner, who showed signs of his vintage best. However, they gradually struggled to score at a brisk pace as the Kolkata bowlers built pressure with dot balls.
While Sunil Narine had an off-day with the ball, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, and even skipper Nitish Rana took advantage of the conditions and kept chipping away with the wickets.
Das missed the chance to send back both Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. Even one of these wickets would have opened up an end and exposed DC's tail. But that wasn't to be as DC won with four balls to spare.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kulwant Khejroliya
Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
