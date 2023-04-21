"Nobody told us Litton Das is DC's second Impact Player!" - Fans troll KKR wicketkeeper for absolute howlers against DC in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper Litton Das had an IPL debut to forget against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (April 20). The Bangladesh star scored just 4 runs with the bat, but his wicketkeeping howlers hurt KKR the most.

Despite having a target of just 128 to defend, Kolkata made things difficult for Delhi as their slower bowlers, particularly Varun Chakravarthy and Nitish Rana, tightened the screws and picked up wickets at crucial junctures.

However, Das missed both the crucial stumpings of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav and that proved to be just the reprieve that the Delhi Capitals needed. Fans on Twitter trolled KKR for playing Litton Das and also roasted the wicketkeeper for his blunders.

Here are some of the reactions:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Bangladesh players can never be calm in pressure situations. Liton Das is playing his first and last game Bangladesh players can never be calm in pressure situations. Liton Das is playing his first and last game 😭

PouLaMi @Crictopher17 Only if KKR had a good wicket keeper behind the stumps today... Only if KKR had a good wicket keeper behind the stumps today...

Devashish Sharma @Knight_Deva_28 🏻 Litton Das (whatever your Twitter ID is) please leave this team right now Litton Das (whatever your Twitter ID is) please leave this team right now 🙏🏻

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#IPL2023 #DCvKKR Litton Das missed 2 stumping chances. Can't do that when trying to defend a low score. Shambles. Litton Das missed 2 stumping chances. Can't do that when trying to defend a low score. Shambles. #IPL2023 #DCvKKR

Nadim. @nadimspeaks The worst wicketkeeper to have ever walked on this earth - Litton Das. The worst wicketkeeper to have ever walked on this earth - Litton Das.

lakhbir @Lakhbir_44



#IPL2O23 Liton das must be inspired from this masterpiece Liton das must be inspired from this masterpiece#IPL2O23 https://t.co/u6pMHR4Gre

Arka @ARKA0432 No body told us Litton Das is DC's second Impact Player! No body told us Litton Das is DC's second Impact Player!

Swapnil Vats @iamswapnilvats



#KKR | #AmiKKR | #IPL2023

#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR | Bas ek request hai... Mujhe bas unn sab KKR fans ko dekhna hai jo KKR ke comment section me bol rhe the "Litton Das" ko mauka kyu nahi de Rahi hai KKR. Bas ek request hai... Mujhe bas unn sab KKR fans ko dekhna hai jo KKR ke comment section me bol rhe the "Litton Das" ko mauka kyu nahi de Rahi hai KKR. #KKR | #AmiKKR | #IPL2023#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR |

Adi (suspended soul) @aaditea_

“mai keeping ache se nahi karoga, humara morzi nahi karega mtlb nahi karoga” @sagarcasm Litton Das be like..“mai keeping ache se nahi karoga, humara morzi nahi karega mtlb nahi karoga” @sagarcasm Litton Das be like.. “mai keeping ache se nahi karoga, humara morzi nahi karega mtlb nahi karoga” https://t.co/N7Fl5LWg7L

Dharmin Doshi @DharminD

#DCvKKR #TATAIPL2023 Was Litton Das literally waiting for Axar to make it back to the crease?! Was Litton Das literally waiting for Axar to make it back to the crease?! #DCvKKR #TATAIPL2023

𝙯 @iWorshipSRK



HORRIBLE display of fielding & ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC wicketkeeping by Litton Das!



@kkriders You guys dropped Gurbaz for this Fraud?! It seems haarne ke lie playing 11 decide karte ho!! Exceptional Bowling & Confidence shown by skipper Nitish Rana @NitishRana_27 , Varun & AnukulHORRIBLE display of fielding & ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC wicketkeeping by Litton Das!@kkriders You guys dropped Gurbaz for this Fraud?! It seems haarne ke lie playing 11 decide karte ho!! Exceptional Bowling & Confidence shown by skipper Nitish Rana @NitishRana_27, Varun & AnukulHORRIBLE display of fielding & ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC wicketkeeping by Litton Das! @kkriders You guys dropped Gurbaz for this Fraud?! It seems haarne ke lie playing 11 decide karte ho!!

Match could have gone either way had Litton Das held onto his chances

The Delhi Capitals got off to a decent start thanks to David Warner, who showed signs of his vintage best. However, they gradually struggled to score at a brisk pace as the Kolkata bowlers built pressure with dot balls.

While Sunil Narine had an off-day with the ball, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, and even skipper Nitish Rana took advantage of the conditions and kept chipping away with the wickets.

Das missed the chance to send back both Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. Even one of these wickets would have opened up an end and exposed DC's tail. But that wasn't to be as DC won with four balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kulwant Khejroliya

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Poll : 0 votes