Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s new spin sensation Noor Ahmad took the prized scalp of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in the IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. The right-handed batter departed after playing a sluggish knock of 31 runs off 30 balls, comprising one six and two boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 13th over of RCB’s innings. Noor Ahmad bowled a tossed-up delivery on off and middle stumps. Kohli knelt down and played a slog sweep but straight down the throat of Rachin Ravindra at deep mid-wicket. The fielder didn’t move an inch as RCB lost their third wicket for 117.

Watch the video here.

Noor Ahmad has been brilliant with the ball following his CSK debut. The Afghanistan spinner returned with career-best figures of 4/18 in the last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Apart from Virat Kohli, he also dismissed swashbuckling opener Phil Salt, thanks to a lightning-fast stumping from legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who inflicted the stumping in nearly 0.10 seconds.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has been consistent as an opener, having scored an unbeaten fifty against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in RCB’s last IPL game. He followed that up with 31 against the Super Kings.

Virat Kohli throws away a decent start, but CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 contest is evenly poised

The ongoing IPL 2025 contest between CSK and RCB is evenly poised. Apart from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 32 (16) and 27 (14), respectively.

Ad

At the time of writing, RCB were 153/4 after 16 overs, with skipper Rajat Patidar (36 off 23) and Jitesh Sharma (7 off 2) at the crease. Noor Ahmad finished with excellent figures of 3/36 in his four overs for the hosts.

RCB are yet to beat CSK on their home turf since the inaugural IPL season. They trail the Super Kings by 1:8 in nine games at the venue. The Bengaluru-based team, however, beat Chennai by 27 runs in their last face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last season.

Follow the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback