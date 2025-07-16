"Not the entrance to the ground" - Dinesh Karthik clarifies about recent incident involving RCB captain at Lord's

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Dinesh Karthik, who is currently in England on commentary duties, took to the social media site X to clarify about a recent incident involving the franchise's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who captained in two games in IPL 2025.

Sharma, who led RCB in Rajat Patidar's absence, was initially denied entry into the Lord's media centre during the recently completed third Test between England and India.

Karthik, who was in the media centre, soon came to Sharma's rescue and helped him enter. The former claimed that the RCB star came there at his invitation.

Earlier, rumors emerged that Sharma was denied entry into the ground itself, and not the media centre. It was believed that the wicketkeeper was stopped by security as they did not recognize him.

It took a measured response from Karthik to pacify a mini-battle between supporters of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who took it as a personal affront, and other India supporters, many of whom seemed amused by the incident.

"These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited jitesh to the comm box , he had come , and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there. Btw this is below the media center , not the entrance to the ground (sic)," wrote Karthik.

England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's

England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's on Monday, July 14. Needing a modest 193 to win the Test in the fourth innings, India capitulated to get bowled out for 170.

Ravindra Jadeja held the Indian flag high with an unbeaten 61 in that innings, but received no support whatsoever from the rest of his teammates. He batted defiantly with the tail and guided Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj well.

The pace duo, who played a total of 84 balls between themselves, did their best to avoid the inevitable and even help India set their course towards victory. However, England now lead the five-match series 2-1, with two Tests still to be played.

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More