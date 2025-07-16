"Not the entrance to the ground" - Dinesh Karthik clarifies about recent incident involving RCB captain at Lord's

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Dinesh Karthik, who is currently in England on commentary duties, took to the social media site X to clarify about a recent incident involving the franchise's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who captained in two games in IPL 2025.
Sharma, who led RCB in Rajat Patidar's absence, was initially denied entry into the Lord's media centre during the recently completed third Test between England and India.
Karthik, who was in the media centre, soon came to Sharma's rescue and helped him enter. The former claimed that the RCB star came there at his invitation.
Earlier, rumors emerged that Sharma was denied entry into the ground itself, and not the media centre. It was believed that the wicketkeeper was stopped by security as they did not recognize him.
It took a measured response from Karthik to pacify a mini-battle between supporters of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who took it as a personal affront, and other India supporters, many of whom seemed amused by the incident.
"These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited jitesh to the comm box , he had come , and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there. Btw this is below the media center , not the entrance to the ground (sic)," wrote Karthik.
You can see the tweet here:
England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's
England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's on Monday, July 14. Needing a modest 193 to win the Test in the fourth innings, India capitulated to get bowled out for 170.
Ravindra Jadeja held the Indian flag high with an unbeaten 61 in that innings, but received no support whatsoever from the rest of his teammates. He batted defiantly with the tail and guided Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj well.
The pace duo, who played a total of 84 balls between themselves, did their best to avoid the inevitable and even help India set their course towards victory. However, England now lead the five-match series 2-1, with two Tests still to be played.
