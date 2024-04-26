"Not even a single boundary came from his bat in the 8-odd overs after the powerplay" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's knock in RCB's win vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has noted that Virat Kohli slowed down considerably after the powerplay overs in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2024 win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Kohli scored 51 runs off 43 deliveries as RCB set SRH a 207-run target in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. The visitors then restricted Pat Cummins and company to 171/8 to register a 35-run win and keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out the contrasts in Kohli's approach within and after the powerplay.

"Virat Kohli was very, very aggressive in the powerplay but slowed down after that. He probably scored only 19 runs off the last 25 balls he faced. He got out probably in the 14th or 15th over but his last boundary came off the third ball of the sixth over. Not even a single boundary came from his bat in the eight-odd overs after the powerplay," he said (2:00).

The former India opener praised Rajat Patidar for ensuring that RCB didn't fall behind the eight ball in the middle overs.

"He tried a little but couldn't hit. When he was going slow, Rajat Patidar managed the party. 27 runs were scored in an over from Mayank Markande. He hit four sixes. He took the team to a position from where they would go past 200 with a slight push. That push was given by Cameron Green," Chopra elaborated.

Patidar smashed a 20-ball 50 with the help of two fours and five sixes. Cameron Green then scored an unbeaten 37 off 20 deliveries to ensure RCB crossed the 200-run mark.

"The strike rate could have been slightly better" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's post-powerplay knock

Virat Kohli struck four fours and a six during his 51-run knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh also questioned Virat Kohli's post-powerplay approach.

"He played the powerplay brilliantly because the field was in and you get the gaps as well. When the field opens up, I am not saying that you need to convert every ball into a four but the strike rate could have been slightly better because he scored 20 runs in 27 balls," he said.

The former India spinner noted that Rajat Patidar completely overshadowed his more illustrious partner with his aggressive approach.

"Patidar was playing the big shots at the other end but he will be slightly disappointed with himself because he has the ability to play much better than that. The innings started becoming slower as soon as the powerplay ended and Patidar was looking like a different-level player at the other end because he was hitting sixes at will," Harbhajan observed.

Kohli scored only 19 runs off 25 deliveries after the powerplay. Patidar contributed 50 runs in the duo's 65-run third-wicket partnership.

