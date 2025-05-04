"Not finished" - Top funny memes as KKR score 206/4 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is playing host to today's IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Home team captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry pitch.

KKR got off to a sedate start before Sunil Narine departed at the end of the second over with just 13 runs on the scoreboard. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (30) put on a 56-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilize things, but departed without converting their starts.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) then anchored the innings in the second half of the innings, while Andre Russell played a blazing knock of 57* (25) to power KKR to a massive total of 206. Rinku Singh also chipped in with a cameo of 19* (6) at the end to support Russell.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata and Rajasthan franchises. They posted their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Not finished," one post read.

"The wicket was a bit slow, it was gripping" - Andre Russell after 1st innings of KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match in Kolkata

During the mid-innings break, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell reflected on his knock and his team's batting performance in the first innings, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"I think age is just a number still feeling like 27, happy with the performance tonight. Once we bowl smart tonight and execute our areas, I think it will be enough. I was worried when I looked at the scoreboard, I was 2 off 8 deliveries, I never worry about dot balls in IPL but I realised the wicket was gripping, I didn’t want to take risk against Theekshana at the start so when he came back to bowl, I took him on."

"Spinners were on, my strong point is to get away the spinners as much as possible, they were bowling in good areas, Hasaranga was also bowling well, so I didn’t want to take them early on. The wicket was a bit slow, it was gripping, I enjoy this role in IPL, the more overs I have, I can make an impact," Russell continued.

At the time of the writing, RR reached 59/2 in six overs in the chase of 207.

