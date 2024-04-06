"Not Hardik's fault that he has been appointed as captain" - Sourav Ganguly on fans booing new MI skipper

Former India captain and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has expressed disappointment over Mumbai Indians (MI) fans booing the franchise's new skipper Hardik Pandya. Terming the fans' behavior as 'not correct', Ganguly added that it's not Pandya's fault that he has been appointed captain.

After trading Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians appointed the all-rounder as captain for the IPL 2024 season, replacing Rohit Sharma. The move was met with plenty of resentment from MI fans. However, the disappointment took a shocking turn when Pandya was booed by fans during MI's opening match against GT in Ahmedabad. The unacceptable behavior has been witnessed in MI's subsequent matches as well.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. At a pre-match press conference, Ganguly was asked for his views on the Hardik Pandya situation.

"I don't think they [fans] should boo Hardik Pandya, it's not correct. The franchise has appointed him captain. That's what happens in sports, whether you captain India or you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain," Ganguly was heard saying in an ANI video.

"Rohit Sharma is a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India, has been on a different level, as captain and as a player. It's not Hardik's fault that he has been appointed as captain," the former India skipper went on to add.

The MI vs DC clash on Sunday will be a contest between the two teams placed at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. While Delhi Capitals have two points from four matches, winning one and losing three, Mumbai Indians are yet to get off the mark. They have played three and lost three.

Hardik Pandya has struggled to make an impact as captain and player for MI

After a successful two-year stint with GT, Pandya has failed to make the same impact as captain with Mumbai Indians. His tactics in the field have been questioned by several experts.

Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. They were then hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 31 runs in Hyderabad. In their third match, they went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On the personal front as well, Pandya has struggled with both bat and ball.