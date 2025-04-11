"Not just Dhoni, the entire CSK team needs to retire" - Fans react after MS Dhoni and company manage 103/9 in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) looked abysmal with the bat in their IPL 2025 clash against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk on Friday, April 11. The Super Kings managed just 103 runs in their allotted 120 deliveries to register their lowest score at the venue.

Ad

Shivam Dube top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 31 off 29 balls, comprising three boundaries. Vijay Shankar also chipped in with 29 off 21 deliveries, hitting a six and two fours. The right-handed all-rounder survived a couple of dropped catches during his knock.

Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway were the other two batters who reached double digits. Sunil Narine was the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana also bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora scalped one each.

Ad

Trending

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali, who played for CSK in the last few seasons, plotted beautifully against the Chennai-based franchise in their own den.

Fans on X were disappointed with CSK's downfall and trolled them for another flop show with the bat. One user wrote:

"Not just Dhoni, entire CSK team needs to retire and this franchise needs to be dissolved."

Another user wrote sarcastically:

Ad

"CSK have contributed to planting trees instead of winning the game. A truly selfless act by the team."

A third user added:

"What do you think of CSK succession planning post MS, I think they should've done this a couple of years back, when he won the last IPL with them. It is just sad to see, but they are themselves to be blamed for it. What can they actually do now, because this clearly isn't working."

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK on verge of 5th consecutive loss in IPL 2025

The five-time champions are on the verge of losing their fifth match on the trot. Their only victory this season came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game. Since then, they have lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Adding to CSK's woes, regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out due to a knee injury. MS Dhoni has taken over the captaincy role, but his first game as skipper has looked horrible, particularly with the batting unit.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR will be looking to register their third win after managing two victories in five games.

Follow the CSK vs KKR 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More