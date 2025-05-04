"Not just a player, he’s a spectacle!" - Fans go berserk after Andre Russell's sparkling 25-ball 57 in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell produced a breathtaking knock in the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. The 37-year-old had been searching for batting form, with 21 being his highest score after 10 outings.

However, Russell batted up the order at No.5, coming into bat in the 13th over in the ongoing contest. The West Indian all-rounder struggled at the start of his innings, scoring only two from his first nine deliveries.

Yet, an unfazed Russell took off once pacer Akash Madhwal came onto bowl in the 16th over. The boundaries and maximums flew off his willow as he raced to a half-century in just 22 balls. Russell eventually finished on 57 from 25 deliveries as KKR posted a massive total of 206/4 in 20 overs.

Fans went berserk on X after Russell's scintillating display, saying:

"Finally, KKR got it right—sent the beast up the order! Andre Russell at No. 4 is pure carnage. Give him balls to face, and he’ll give you fireworks! Russell the Muscle is not just a player, he’s a spectacle!"

Fans continued praising Russell for his brutal knock, saying:

"Russell ravaged Royals at the Eden... Absolutely astonishing from Andre the Giant."

"When Andre Russell swings his bat, the ball’s like, ‘Bro, I’m not signing up for a job in the stands!’ And when he bowls, batsmen think, ‘This is Russell Power, time to RUN!’" tweeted a fan.

"Andre Russell's power show lights up Kolkata! When Russell’s in beast mode, boundaries are just suggestions!," a fan said.

"Age is just a number, still feeling like 27" - Andre Russell

Andre Russell jokingly said he still felt like a 27-year-old when asked about turning 37 a few days back (April 29). The star all-rounder played a massive role in KKR winning their third IPL title last year with 222 runs and 19 wickets. However, he is only on 129 runs and eight wickets in 11 matches this season.

Talking to the broadcasters at the mid-innings break, Russell said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think age is just a number still feeling like 27, happy with the performance tonight. Once we bowl smart tonight and execute our areas, I think it will be enough. I was worried when I looked at the scoreboard, I was 2 off 8 deliveries, I never worry about dot balls but I realised the wicket was gripping, I didn’t want to take risk against Theekshana at the start so when he (Madhwal) came back to bowl, I took him on."

In response to KKR's total of 206, RR started poorly at 8/2 in the second over before recovering to 59/2 at the end of the powerplay.

