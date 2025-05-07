Not MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj finishes it off in style with a boundary in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 last-over thriller [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s Anshul Kamboj held his nerve to take his team past the finish line with a boundary in the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The clash took place at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The right-handed tail-ender batter smashed a boundary over long-on off Andre Russell. He helped his team secure their third win of the season, ending their four-match losing streak.

With the score level after 19.3 overs, Russell bowled a half-volley outside off. The field was brought in to prevent a single, but Kamboj took the aerial route and lofted the ball over mid-on for a boundary. MS Dhoni was all smiles at the non-striker’s end and said something to Kamboj in his ears after the latter's match-winning shot.

The 43-year-old finally trusted him by taking a single off the third delivery. He previously ignored one run on offer off the second ball of the last over, following his six into the stands to kick-start the over.

CSK successfully chases 180 for the first time after IPL 2019

A clinical batting display from Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube helped CSK chase a 180+ target for the first time since IPL 2019 after a 12-match losing streak. This came as the Super Kings beat the Knight Riders by two wickets.

Brevis top-scored with 52 runs off 25 balls, hitting four sixes and as many boundaries. Shivam Dube and debutant Urvil Patel also chipped in with 45 (40) and 31 (11), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora starred with the ball for KKR, returning with figures of 3/48, despite leaking 30 in one over against Brevis. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece. Moeen Ali also scalped one wicket.

Batting first, the Knight Riders put up 179/6. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front, scoring 48 off 33 balls, while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey contributed 38 (21) and 36* (28), respectively. Sunil Narine also added 26 off 17 to the scorecard.

Noor Ahmad delivered with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 4/31, while Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj shared one apiece.

With the win, the Super Kings avenged their eight-wicket loss against KKR they suffered at Chepauk earlier this season. They have now also hurt KKR’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The defending champions have 11 points in 12 games. They must win their remaining two games by decent margins against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to finish in the top four.

Click here to check out the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 full scorecard.

