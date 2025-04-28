"Not the right thing to do" - LSG skipper Rishabh Pant hits back at critics for constantly questioning his failures in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant hit back at critics over questioning his place as his struggles continue in IPL 2025. The keeper-batter acknowledged that one player can make a difference, but it's unfair to point out at one individual.

Ad

Pant, who became the costliest player in the IPL auction by fetching ₹27 crore from the Super Giants, has managed only one half-century in nine innings. The left-hander is averaging a woeful 12.22 with only 110 runs and managed only four in the 54-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

At the post-game presentation, Pant admitted that things aren't going as expected but he doesn't want to keep question himself. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

Ad

Trending

"See (I am) keeping it very simple. Not thinking about that (his form) too much because in a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player, and that is something you don't want to do.

"When the team isn't doing well, you've got to think about that because eventually it's a team game. Yes, one player definitely makes a difference, but every time if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do, I guess."

Ad

The 27-year-old batted at No. 4 against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday and struck a boundary off the first ball he faced from Will Jacks. However, he reverse swept one straight to short third man the very next delivery,.

"I wouldn't relate it to pressure" - Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant's form

Zaheer Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan threw his weight behind the skipper, praising Pant's leadership skills and is confident of his form improving in the upcoming matches. Zaheer said at the post-game presentation:

Ad

"He's a leader, and he's been fantastic as a leader. That's something which I can vouch for. The kind of efforts he's been taking to make sure that each individual in that group is comfortable, is heard, and the planning to do everything which goes around in IPL, he's being spot on. As a batter… the middle order is dependent on Rishabh.

Ad

"And I'm very confident that the impact, which we want from him, will come. It's just about something clicking. So I wouldn't relate it to pressure."

With five losses and five wins, the Super Giants risk missing out on a semi-final spot. They next face the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More