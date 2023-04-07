"Nothing can get better than that"- KKR star Rahmanullah Gurbaz on meeting Shahrukh Khan after win vs RCB in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a huge fan of Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan and feels it was a dream come true to meet him and put up a great performance in front of him.

Shahrukh, one of KKR's co-owners, had come to Eden Gardens to see his team play at their home venue for the first time in nearly four years. He was treated to some fantastic performances from Gurbaz and others as the Knight Riders thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs.

In a video shared on the IPL's official website, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was seen talking to his KKR teammate and star all-rounder Shardul Thakur. When Thakur asked Gurbaz about his emotions upon meeting Shahrukh Khan, here's what the opener said:

"It was a different (special) moment for me (to meet Shahrukh Khan). I have been a big fan of him, and to play in front of him and win the game for KKR, nothing can get better than that. Hopefully, Pathaan will do more things (smiles)."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz on his maiden IPL fifty

Shardul Thakur won the Player of the Match award for his sizzling 68 off just 29 balls. But Rahmanullah Gurbaz had also played his part at the top of the order, scoring his maiden IPL fifty. He is well-known for his ultra-aggressive style of play and he treated the Eden Gardens crowd with some breathtaking shots.

Upon playing in front of a huge crowd for the first time, Gurbaz stated:

"I was a little bit nervous, seeing this big crowd, but the team management and the coach supported me, which gave me a lot of confidence. I think that was amazing."

KKR's batting, especially in the top order, has been inconsistent in the first two games so far. This makes Gurbaz's form even more crucial to their chances.

