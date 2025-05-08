"Oh is it?" - Ajinkya Rahane expresses shock as reporter breaks news of Rohit Sharma's Test retirement after KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed surprise when asked about Rohit Sharma's Test retirement after the IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. Rohit announced his retirement from Tests a minute before the start of the CSK-KKR match on his Instagram handle.
Incidentally, his last red-ball game was for Mumbai in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, with Rahane as captain. Rohit finished his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 matches and an average of 40.57.
When asked about Rohit's Test retirement during the post-match press conference, a surprised Rahane said (via NDTV):
"Oh, is it? I didn't know. I'm actually shocked. I was playing a game, so I wasn't aware. But I just want to wish him the best. He started in the middle order at No. 5 or 6 and then opened the innings. The way he adapted was amazing. He always looked to take on bowlers and play with freedom - that's something he wanted others to do as well."
He added:
"I'll probably call him once I get back to the dressing room or send him a message. But I definitely want to congratulate him on a fantastic Test career."
While the tributes for Rohit poured in after his announcement, things went awry simultaneously for Rahane and his KKR side. They suffered a heartbreaking two-wicket defeat to CSK in the final over that almost eliminated them from playoff contention.
"Been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites" - Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude for representing India in Tests for over a decade while announcing his retirement through his Instagram handle. Batting aside, the 38-year-old captained India in the red-ball format for over two years, leading them to 12 wins in 24 outings.
"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," read Rohit's statement (via Cricbuzz).
With Rohit's retirement, Team India will have a new captain and opener when they play their next Test series in England, starting June 20.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS