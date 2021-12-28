"On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction" - David Warner and SRH engage on Twitter ahead of IPL 2022 auction 

Responding to a fan's tweet, Australia's star batter recently expressed his apprehensions about his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) doing well in the forthcoming IPL 2022 auction.

David Warner's response to a fan's tweet can be seen below:

The franchise also took to their Twitter account to react to their former skipper's tweet. SRH congratulated the southpaw on Australia retaining the Ashes while also acknowledging his return to form with the bat.

The Hyderabad-based franchise also wished the dynamic left-hander luck for the mega-auction as he is slated to go under the hammer ahead of the new season. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Bangalore on February 12-13. Here's what SRH posted:

"Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after party! On the other hand we hope you have a good auction!"

David Warner's stint with the SRH side was a highly successful one. The swashbuckler contributed significantly both with the bat as well as the skipper of the side. It was under his captaincy that the team clinched their maiden IPL trophy in 2016.

However, Warner was unceremoniously removed as captain midway during the previous season. The batter struggled to make an impact with the bat while the team also had an underwhelming outing.

SRH notably finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2021, managing to win just three games in the edition. Warner could muster just 195 runs from eight games and had a dismal strike rate of 107.73. The IPL veteran was unsurprisingly not retained by the franchise.

SRH announce revamped support staff for IPL 2022

The 2016 champions are set to enter a transitional phase as they have roped in several notable names in their team management. Tom Moody, who served as the Director of Cricket for the previous season, replaced Trevor Bayliss as the team's head coach.

Meanwhile, former Australia cricketer Simon Katich will be the assistant coach for the forthcoming season. West Indies batting legend Brian Lara will serve as the team's strategic advisor and batting coach.

South Africa's speedster Dale Steyn has been appointed as the team's new bowling coach. Ex-India player Hemang Badani is set to hold a dual role as fielding coach and scout.

