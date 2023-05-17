"On paper nahi, field me achha khel ke jitna hota hai" - Fans troll PBKS as DC posts 213/2 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to deliver with the ball during their game against The Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.
The hosts leaked 200+ runs against the Capitals in a must-win game in the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Sam Curran was the only successful bowler for PBKS, returning with a couple of wickets.
The Capitals posted 213/2 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38) and captain David Warner (46 off 31) provided them the perfect start as they shared a 94-run partnership for the opening wicket. The duo smashed three sixes and 12 boundaries during their swashbuckling partnership.
Rilee Rossouw and Phillip Salt then continued the carnage. Rossouw scored an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Phillip Salt also chipped in with 26* off just 14 deliveries.
Fans on Twitter were baffled by PBKS’ bowling unit and Shikhar Dhawan for bowling Harpreet Brar in the death overs. One user tweeted:
"On paper nahi, field me achha khel ke jitna hota hai (In order to win, it's about performing on the field, not just being too good on paper)."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Prithvi Shaw delighted after returning to form against PBKS
Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw was delighted to return to form against the Punjab Kings. The right-handed batter said that it was easier to bat after getting set.
The Mumbai-born batter joined the Capitals side on the back of a tremendous run in domestic cricket. However, he failed to replicate the same in the first few games and was left out of the playing XI.
Returning to action after a few games, Shaw made the opportunity count with a fine half-century. Speaking during the mid-inning break, Shaw said:
“Definitely, after long (feeling good). Sometimes you have to work hard for it. This was the match, I had to work hard, you get the credit later. It's coming onto the bat nicely. The new ball is seaming a bit but it's a good wicket to bat on as well. There's dew. There was dew before the game started as well. It's the same. If you find the gap, it's going nicely along the ground. It (finger) hurts, but I am sure I will be fine.”
Shaw believes that DC have a par score and advised the bowlers to make the most of the slower balls. He added:
“I think it's a very good score, it's not really easy to bat in the powerplay as it's seaming a bit. When you are hitting that length, it's not easy to hit shots. Later on, it gets a little bit easier. The slower one is bouncing like a tennis ball. It's going to play a crucial role for the fast bowlers if they are going to bowl slower balls.”
Follow PBKS vs DC live score updates here.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.