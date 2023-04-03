"On my way home to begin the road to recovery" - Kane Williamson leaves Gujarat Titans camp after leg injury rules him out of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson left the team's camp and headed home on Monday, April 2. His journey at the new franchise Gujarat Titans came to a premature end after he suffered a right leg injury in the season opener of IPL 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last Friday.

When CSK were batting in the 13th over during the first innings, Kane Williamson tried to stop a six. He timed his jump well, got hold of the ball, and managed to save two runs for his side.

Unfortunately, Williamson landed awkwardly and hurt his right knee. He was visibly in pain after landing and had to be carried off the field by the support staff.

The Kiwi did not take any further part in the contest and was replaced by impact player substitute Sai Sudharshan in the second innings. Gujarat Titans went on to win the match in the final over to begin their season positively.

Kane Williamson took to his official Instagram handle on Monday to inform fans about his departure from India. He wrote:

"Thank you to @gujarat_titans and the many amazing people who have given their support over the last couple of days. On my way home to begin the road to recovery. Thank you for all of the kind messages 👏."

Suresh Raina and David Warner took to the comments section to wish Williamson a speedy recovery.

Gujarat Titans' schedule for remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Delhi.

April 9, 7:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Ahmedabad.

April 13, 7:30 pm IST - vs. PBKS, Mohali.

April 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Ahmedabad.

April 22, 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Lucknow.

April 25, 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Ahmedabad.

April 29, 3:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Kolkata.

May 2, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Ahmedabad.

May 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Jaipur.

May 7 - 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Ahmedabad.

May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Mumbai.

May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. SRH, Ahmedabad.

May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. RCB, Bengaluru.

