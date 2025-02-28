"Once a haarcb always a haarcb"- Fans react after Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffer a thumping loss vs Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced the wrath of the fans following their disappointing performance in the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday, February 27. They lost the game convincingly by six wickets, their third straight defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. The Royal Challengers batting unit struggled on a two-paced pitch, as they scored a below-par total of 125/7 in 20 overs. Kanika Ahuja (33), Raghvi Bist (22), and Georgia Wareham (20*) were among the runs for the host in the batting unit.

The target of 126 proved to be insufficient as Ashleigh Gardner steered GG to a comfortable win with a magnificent knock of 58 (31) in the company of Phoebe Litchfield (30*).

RCB fans were disappointed after witnessing a third consecutive loss for their team at the home ground. They expressed their reactions through X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the reactions:

"Once a haarcb always a haarcb," a fan wrote.

"Do you know the meaning of tough fight? Tough fight means easily throwing matches away. No strategies.... I don't think you deserve to qualify this time," a fan wrote.

"Make Perry as captain.. Sack smriti mandana from captaincy .." a fan wrote.

"It feels a different team altogether, absolutely 0 intent loosing to last team," a fan wrote.

"I blame the crowd here. They can't stay silent for a sec. Whenever the team is doing good, they will chant RCB even during the delivery. This enrages the opposition team even a weak player and they hit the ball into the crowd to give a taste. Same happened in 2016 finals," a fan wrote.

"Time to win 5 in a row. If not pack your bags Smriti," a fan wrote.

"We tried a bit too hard up front and messed it up"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs GG in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers skipper Smriti Mandhana reviewed her team's performance and said:

"I don't think we batted well in the power play. We tried a bit too hard up front and messed it up. It was a different kind of a wicket. From the time we've come here, we played some really good cricket but ended up losing."

She continued:

"Today though, we were outplayed in all three departments. But we have to lift ourselves up now. We all have to step up and come back stronger. Kanika Ahuga and Raghvi have been pretty impressive! They got us to where we ended up being. But we all will need to start contributing."

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (March 1) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

