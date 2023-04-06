"Once again proved why people call him Lord" - Fans erupt as Shardul Thakur destroys RCB bowling with sizzling 68 in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shardul Thakur has given his team a lifeline in their first home game of the IPL 2023 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 6).

Thakur walked out to bat when the Knight Riders were in deep trouble at 89/5. However, his sensational knock of 68 off just 29 balls ensured that KKR got to a staggering 204/7 in their 20 overs. Shardul Thakur pulled off some extraordinarily timed shots and RCB bowlers and fielders were simply shell-shocked at what had hit them.

Fans on Twitter hailed 'Lord' Thakur for his exploits with the bat and here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Thakur - one of the finest knocks in IPL, 68 runs from just 29 balls.



Well played, Thakur - one of the finest knocks in IPL, 68 runs from just 29 balls. He came when KKR was 89 for 5 - Incredible from Lord.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shardul Thakur - joint fastest fifty in IPL 2023.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets Shahrukh Khan's reaction after watching Shardul Thakur bat, the bond btw SRK and Shardul

VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ @Vector_45R 🤣

Some Brutal hitting by him



VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ @Vector_45R 🤣

Some Brutal hitting by him

#KKRvRCB LORD SHARDUL THAKUR destroyed RCB bowling attack

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey RCB: Russell out, ab to KKR gayi



Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey RCB: Russell out, ab to KKR gayi

Lord Shardul Thakur :

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns

Lord Rinku Singh.

Lord Umesh Yadav.



ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns

Lord Thakur.
Lord Rinku Singh.
Lord Umesh Yadav.

No matter who's favourite player, you wanna see their shots. They unite Indians.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns This has to be the best ever innings of Lord Thakur i have ever seen.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan RCB was prepared for Andre Russell but Lord Shardul Thakur came out of syllabus.

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Shardul Thakur once again proved why people call him Lord.

Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh's partnership gave KKR impetus

Just like in their first game, RCB bowlers got off to a fantastic start with David Willey picking up two wickets in two balls. Michael Bracewell then dismissed skipper Nitish Rana, and Karn Sharma pushed the hosts further into trouble with the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Andre Russell.

At that point, it seemed that KKR would be extremely lucky to get to the 150-run mark. However, Thakur came out all guns blazing and this counter attack pushed the pressure back on the visitors. Rinku Singh (46 off 33) also got going eventually and runs began to flow from both ends.

Their incredible 103-run stand has ensured that KKR have a sizeable total to defend. RCB's batting will back themselves with dew likely to be around, but early wickets could make it a tricky chase.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy.

