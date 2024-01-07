"Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone"- Kieron Pollard shares a cryptic post

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Kieron Pollard recently shared a cryptic post about loyalty on Instagram.

Pollard retired from international cricket in 2022 after a 15-year association with the West Indies team. The T20I against India at Eden Gardens in February that year was his final international appearance.

He also bid farewell to IPL later in 2022 after a poor season with Mumbai Indians. He could only accumulate 144 runs in 11 innings at an average of 14.40 and failed to provide finishing touches to the team in the slog overs.

Then, the 36-year-old was appointed the batting coach by MI management. The hard-hitting batter only represented the MI franchise since his debut in IPL in 2010 until his last game in the league.

Pollard took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a cryptic quote on his story about facing mistreatment after showing loyalty. It read:

"Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That's how loyalty ends when benefits stop."

Kieron Pollard's latest Instagram story

Even though Kieron Pollard did not provide any context for his post, fans on social media platforms came up with a few theories. Most felt that it was directed at Mumbai Indians management, who recently replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the new captain for the upcoming season.

Rohit Sharma and Pollard share an amicable bond as they played together at MI for more than a decade, won five championships, and played a major role in building the franchise's legacy. Moreover, the veteran has a friendly bond with the Pandya brothers as well.

Hardik Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of a mega auction before IPL 2022. He then led the Gujarat Titans (GT) lift the IPL 2022 trophy in their maiden season. Pandya continued his successful reign as GT skipper in IPL 2023 by leading them to finals, where CSK defeated them.

During the pre-season trade, MI traded Hardik Pandya back to their team from GT last November. The following month, they sacked Rohit Sharma and gave Pandya leadership duties for IPL 2024.

A look at Kieron Pollards' stats for Mumbai Indians

After making his IPL debut for MI in 2010, Pollard went on to play 189 matches in the lucrative league. He scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of 147.32, including 16 half-centuries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App