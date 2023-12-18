"One bald guy waiting to destroy tactics of all teams"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of IPL 2024 auction in Dubai

The stage is all set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Around 333 Indian and International players will go under the hammer.

Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe players are reportedly expected to be available for the whole duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, players from countries like England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Ireland might not be able to participate fully. It will be interesting to see how the team management considers these dynamics while picking the players.

Several international players like Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Daryll Mitchell will be up for grabs on Tuesday. They are expected to be in demand. Indian bowling allrounders Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur are also likely to attract attention from multiple franchises.

Fans expressed excitement ahead of the IPL 2024 auction by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"They have had a lot of problems with injured fast bowlers"- Irfan Pathan on CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan analyzed the areas of concern of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

He pointed out that the yellow franchise has struggled with injuries to their fast bowlers over the past few years. He reckons that the management should look to get some quality backup options at the auction to reinforce the bowling department. During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said:

"What all things do Chennai Super Kings need to keep in mind? Firstly, they have had a lot of problems with injured fast bowlers. Mukesh (Choudhary) had that problem and that is why he missed the IPL. Deepak (Chahar) has had that problem. He gets injured regularly. So you would need a backup for him."

Pathan added:

"(Matheesha) Pathirana has also had that problem. So you would want a backup for him as well. If they can get a good Indian fast bowler, they can play an additional overseas batter.

"I am thinking that supposedly if they get Harshal Patel, they can leave out Pathirana, make Harshal Patel a part of the playing XI, and play a batter like Daryl Mitchell in the middle order."

Do you agree with Irfan Pathan+'s views above? Let us know in the comments section below.