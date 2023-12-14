"One of the best leg spinners of all time" - AB de Villiers on Yuzvendra Chahal

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers believes India's Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best leg-spinners to have ever played the game. De Villiers and Chahal together played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and the former South African superstar got to know a lot about the leggie's game.

Chahal's ability to keep attacking and looking for wickets despite going for runs is something that De Villiers is highly impressed with. Even on pitches that don't turn much, the former cricketer feels Chahal is able to make a difference.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about the leg-spinner's bowling (9:40):

"Best bowlers always look at the positive side of the things and that's why you're one of the best leg spinners of all time, my friend. You're always optimistic. You always love a challenge no matter how much a batter comes at you.

"I watch you in the IPL as well. The pitch in Rajasthan is good and sometimes it doesn't turn. But you still look to attack and take wickets and that's the positive attitude that makes great sportspersons."

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed that his stint with RCB helped him perform consistently and grow in confidence. On this, he added (10:30):

"My confidence grew when I played in RCB at Chinnaswamy. When I did well there, wherever I went, I thought, 'This ground is bigger than Chinnawswamy. So if I bowled well there, I can bowl well here too.' I back my skills and don't go away from my game. I just try to keep going for wickets."

Yuzvendra Chahal on his gameplan in ODIs

Yuzvendra Chahal believes that since there is a bit of extra time in ODIs to get batters out, he enjoys the setting-up process, especially during the middle overs. He feels that picking up wickets in the phase of overs 11-40 is what will help the bowling team restrict the opposition.

On this, Chahal stated (14:30):

"In ODIs, the batters can play out your first spell by trying to take singles. So I feel sometimes it is important to play with the batter's mind. You need to pick wickets in middle overs with an extra fielder in. Sometimes you can bowl wider even if there's no deep fielder. If you don't pick wickets in the middle overs, the batting side will score 300-plus every single time."

Chahal has an impressive record in ODIs in South Africa, with 18 wickets from nine matches.