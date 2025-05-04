"One day he will finish RR and his career" - Top 10 funny memes as KKR edge out RR in an epic cliffhanger in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in the 53rd IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 4. As a result, the defending champions kept their playoff hopes alive, securing 11 points in 11 games.

After opting to bat first in the contest, KKR notched up a daunting total of 206 for four in 20 overs on the back of a collective effort from their batting unit. Andre Russell (57*) led the charge with a belligerent half-century, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35), and Ajinkya Rahane (30) chipped in with vital contributions.

RR then collapsed to 71/5 in 7.5 overs, pushing themselves into a dire situation. Captain Riyan Parag played a sensational knock of 95 (45) at this juncture and single-handedly brought his side back into the contest. He also hit six consecutive sixes at one stage but perished in the 18th over without finishing the job. The Royals then reached 205 for eight in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata and the Rajasthan franchises. They shared their reactions to the thrilling game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Dhruv Jurel is a great finisher. One day he will finish RR and his career if he goes like this," one IPL fan wrote.

"It was really close" - Ajinkya Rahane after KKR's narrow victory against RR in IPL 2025 match in Kolkata

At the post-match presentation, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the win, saying:

"It was really close but nevertheless really happy with the win. In T20s if you win by one or two runs it gives you satisfaction. I thought the partnerships were really crucial between Gurbaz and myself and then Angkrish and Russell, that was really important. We wanted to go hard in the powerplay. After that we thought the wicket was a little slow and dry."

"We thought if we could bat well from overs 7 to 12, the batters could express himself. Even Russell was 2 off 9 balls and then he could score the big runs. That's what Angkrish and I spoke about - to take our time and it paid off. Fielding is the factor you can control as a unit. If you can save 10 or 12 runs in the field that's a bonus in IPL. The bowlers are doing their job. In the end that was the difference," Rahane added.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

