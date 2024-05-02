"One player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements"- Irfan Pathan bemoans Hardik Pandya's special treatment in Indian side

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan feels preferential treatment given to all-rounder Hardik Pandya was not conducive to maintaining a healthy environment within the team ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA, starting June 1.

Hardik was recently appointed vice-captain of the Indian side when the 15-member squad was announced for the showpiece event. The 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup and missed significant time before returning to action in the ongoing IPL.

However, Pathan felt the ace all-rounder not playing domestic cricket and coming straight back into the national side might not set the right example.

"Questions arise regarding Pandya's performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket. Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket is vital for a player's return. But then there's this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements," he told TimesofIndia.com.

"That shouldn't happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team. When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment. Cricket isn't like tennis. It's a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally. Regardless of whether you are a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost," Pathan added.

Hardik has struggled in the ongoing IPL, scoring 197 runs at an average of under 22 and a strike rate of 150.38 in 10 outings.

His bowling hasn't been much better with only 6 wickets at an average of 42.16 and an economy of 11. To further worsen matters, Hardik's captaincy has been heavily criticized, with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning only three of their 10 games.

"Someone like Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice either" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan felt Team India could have gone for Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup ahead of Hardik Pandya.

However, the former pacer understood Hardik being appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy to maintain continuity in the leadership department.

"Following the last T20 World Cup, there is a shift in strategy from avoiding senior players to including them for their experience. Clarity in planning is crucial. Previously, Hardik Pandya had the captaincy, but now Rohit Sharma took over for T20 matches. Hardik Pandya being vice-captain, I understand the rationale behind it due to the importance of continuity in leadership. Yet, I believe someone like Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice either," said Pathan.

"I've witnessed things in the past, particularly during the last T20 World Cup, they went against the principles of Indian cricket - instances where certain players were given undue advantage, which is unacceptable. To succeed in tournaments like World Cup, its imperative that every player is treated fairly and equally," he concluded.

Team India has struggled in ICC tournaments since their last triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and company will look to break the drought in the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting with their opening game against Ireland in New York on June 5.

