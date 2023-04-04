"One of Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell will have to go out" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' likely change for IPL 2023 clash against GT

Aakash Chopra feels either Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell will have to make way for Anrich Nortje in the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI for their IPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4. With Nortje unavailable due to national duty, the Delhi Capitals fielded four overseas batters in their first game against the Lucknow Super Giants. The South African speedster has now joined the DC camp and is likely to be included in the XI straightaway.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Nortje will replace either Rossouw or Powell in the Delhi Capitals' starting XI, saying:

"Delhi had an entire overseas batting contingent in the last match. Anrich Nortje might be available for today's match. If he is available, one of Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell will have to go out, and Nortje will come in."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Delhi Capitals would have a decent seam attack once Anrich Nortje is part of the XI, elaborating:

"It would be better if he comes in as the chances of picking up wickets will increase. I feel that if Nortje plays today's match, he will pick up at least two wickets. Khaleel Ahmed is bowling well. Chetan Sakariya can be expensive once in a while. Mukesh Kumar is good with the new ball. The old ball is probably not for him."

Chopra added that the Delhi Capitals also have two good spinners in the form of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. He expects the duo to do well in Tuesday's game, reasoning Delhi is likely to have less dew than Lucknow.

"The bowling depth is unreal" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' strength heading into tonight's clash against the Delhi Capitals

Mohammad Shami is expected to lead the Gujarat Titans' seam attack. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked the depth in the Gujarat Titans' bowling as their biggest strength heading into their clash against the Delhi Capitals, explaining:

"Gujarat won their first match and did so in brilliant fashion. The good thing was the quality of the bowling. The bowling depth is unreal. They play six proper bowlers. They didn't even play Shivam Mavi. Hardik Pandya is a full bowler. Then they have Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan. Yash Dayal played - it's a proper bowling lineup."

The reputed commentator highlighted that the Titans have a decent batting lineup too that knows how to get the job done, observing:

"Gujarat's all boxes are looking ticked. Hardik and Shubman did play bad shots at the end in the last match. You will expect them to play more solidly this time. Wriddhiman Saha gives a good start."

Chopra added:

"Sai Sudharsan plays well - he did a good job in the short knock he played. Both Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia hit sixes in the end and they once again won a match that seemed tight."

Kane Williamson, who was part of the Gujarat Titans' starting XI in their first game, has been ruled out of the tournament. David Miller is likely to replace him in the playing XI, thereby adding more explosive power in the batting.

Poll : Will Anrich Nortje pick up 2+ wickets against the Gujarat Titans? Yes No 0 votes