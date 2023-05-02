"One thing which has really caught my eye is the amount of cameras around" - Harry Brook opens up on his IPL experience

England and SunRisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook has conceded that it's been a surreal experience playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Keeping in mind the popularity of the league, the right-handed batter observed how the cameras seem to be on the players almost all the time.

Brook fetched an enormous INR 13.5 crores from the SunRisers after registering for the IPL 2023 auction for the first time last year. The 23-year-old attracted massive bids after his exploits for England in Tests, headlined by three centuries during a 3-0 series victory in Pakistan in December 2022.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Harry Brook underlined that staying in Hyderabad and traveling in auto-rickshaws has been a different, but fantastic experience. The youngster admitted that he didn't come to India expecting anything, but noticed how players have been the focus of cameras everywhere.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it. Hyderabad is a really nice part of the world, but obviously it's a different culture. It's chaos, to be honest: there are tuk-tuks everywhere, so trying to cross the road takes half an hour if you don't just force your way through," Brook said.

"One thing which has really caught my eye is the amount of cameras around. People are videoing you and taking photos, non-stop. At training especially, you go into the nets and there's a camera somewhere. I didn't come here with any expectations, but I noticed that very quickly."

Brook's hefty IPL contract had put him under the scanner and he is yet to fully live up to the price tag. The Yorkshire batter has managed only 163 runs in eight matches at 23.29 with a solitary century.

"I can't have that every meal" - Harry Brook on Hyderabadi biryani

Harry Brook batting with Abhishek Sharma. (Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of Hyderabad's famous biryani, Harry Brook said he is not a massive fan of food with spices and prefers eating something light.

"It's like the main dish, but I can't have that every meal," he explained.

"I'm not too bad with spice - I reckon I'm a bit better than a few lads here - but it baffles me how people can have curry for breakfast. I'm happy with my avocado on toast and some eggs."

Brook and the SunRisers Hyderabad will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Thursday, May 4.

