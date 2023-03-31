"One of the toughest challenges - Sanjay Manjrekar on if KKR's N Jagadeesan will be able to fill void created by Shreyas Iyer's absence

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes it will be tough for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) keeper-batter N Jagadeesan to fill Shreyas Iyer's shoes in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Shreyas is expected to miss at least the first half of the competition as he continues to recover from a back injury. Manjrekar believes that in their regular captain's absence, KKR will need a batter who can perform consistently throughout the season.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also claimed that Jagadeesan doesn't have an impressive T20 record to his name. Here's what he said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"Shreyas Iyer is a big impact player, and you want a player to make an impact throughout the season. With younger and inexperienced players, the IPL is one of the toughest challenges.

"You see people get a couple of good innings and then just fade away. So I am not looking at Jagadeesan's T20 record, a strike rate of 110, whether he is cut out to handle the pressure that comes with it."

Notably, Jagadeesan has featured in just seven IPL matches so far, having mustered 73 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 110.61. However, he has showcased stellar form in domestic cricket.

In November 2022, Jagadeesan created a new List A record by slamming five successive centuries. The Tamil Nadu player made headlines with a scintillating 277-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"He's got the game to be able to step up to the plate" - Tom Moody on N Jagadeesan

During the same discussion, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody expressed confidence in N Jagadeesan's abilities. He reckons that the player will rise to the occasion if gets an opportunity for KKR.

He noted that the wicketkeeper has performed admirably on the domestic circuit, and this will be a great opportunity for him to prove his worth in the IPL as well, explaining:

"N Jagadeesan is probably the one that they will lean towards. He's had consistent domestic form over the last couple of years. He hasn't really had a sustained run at IPL and I think he's got the game to be able to step up to the plate.

"Sometimes, with unknown players, it's these unexpected opportunities which can be life-changing and career-changing. This may well be the moment for Jagadeesan to step up and have his moment."

Jagadeesan was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prior to the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He was signed by the Kolkata-based franchise for ₹90 lakh at the event.

Nitish Rana-led KKR will open their campaign with an afternoon clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

