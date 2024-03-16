"One woman show" - Fans erupt as Ellyse Perry stars for RCB in WPL 2024 Eliminator vs MI

Ellyse Perry made a significant impact with both bat and ball during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi on Friday, March 15.

Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in the knockout fixture. However, they found themselves in a precarious position, losing openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana in the second and third over, respectively.

The onus was on Perry to steer the ship out of choppy waters for Bangalore, and she once again delivered under pressure. The seasoned all-rounder notched up a fine half-century, finishing with 66 runs off 50 balls.

She hit eight fours and a six during her knock. Perry's heroics with the bat helped Bangalore post a 135-run total. The 33-year-old also delivered a tidy spell later in the match, finishing with figures of 29/1 from four overs.

The Bangalore-based side secured a thrilling five-run victory to qualify for the WPL 2024 final. Following the encounter, several fans took to social media, lauding Perry for her brilliant show.

Here are some of the top reactions:

The WPL 2024 Eliminator proved to be a nail-biting encounter. Mumbai required 12 runs to win off the final over. However, Asha Sobhana showcased exemplary composure while bowling the last over as Bangalore eked out a narrow victory.

It is worth mentioning that Ellyse Perry ran through defending champions Mumbai's batting lineup in Bangalore's last league match, which was also a must-win game for them. She registered the best bowling figures in the tournament's history, bagging six wickets while conceding just 15 runs.

Perry also chipped in a valuable contribution with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 40 as Bangalore won the match by seven wickets and became the third and final team to qualify for the playoffs.

"The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional" - Ellyse Perry on RCB beating MI in WPL 2024 Eliminator

Ellyse Perry was adjudged the Player of the Match in the WPL 2024 Eliminator for her commendable all-round performance. Speaking at the post-match presentation, she lauded the RCB spinners for their impressive bowling towards the back end.

She also shared her excitement over Bangalore making it to the final. Ellyse Perry said:

"We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way."

"The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional. The way the girls have come together after last season and we have really enjoyed each other's company on the field and off it. Overall we hung in there, the girls kept contributing, the old adage of runs on the board in a big game holds true I suppose and it did tonight. Can't wait." she added.

RCB will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.