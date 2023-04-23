Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube starred with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

Rahane remained unbeaten on 71 off just 29 balls at a staggering strike rate of 244.83, including five sixes and six boundaries. Dube also scored 50 off just 21 balls at a strike rate of 238.10, including five sixes and two boundaries.

The duo put up an 85-run partnership off just 32 balls for the third wicket to put the visitors in the driving seat as they scored 235 runs.

CSK fans were mesmerized by Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane’s best performances in IPL history. One user tweeted:

“Rahane playing scoop, Dube slogging short ball. This is Chennai Super Kings.”

Babu :) @BeingBabu_

Dube Slogging Short Ball



This is Chennai Super Kings Rahane Playing Scoop 🫠Dube Slogging Short BallThis is Chennai Super Kings 😎

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Tinku Singh 🇮🇳 @T1NKU_



Only MSD's CSK can bring my life on track



#CSKvsKKR #Dhoni After seeing the batting performance of Rahane & DubeOnly MSD's CSK can bring my life on track

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @Itzshreyas07 24 ball fifty by Rahane and 20 ball fifty by Shivam Dube. What dhoni fed them 24 ball fifty by Rahane and 20 ball fifty by Shivam Dube. What dhoni fed them😭😭

Yash Jadwani @soberlysavage



CSK tax is unreal.



#IPL2O23 #KKRvCSK Who the fuck would have thought. It's 2023 and I am getting excited to see Dube and Rahane hitting out of the park with 200+ Strike Rate.CSK tax is unreal.

🆎 🇮🇳 @anishbakshi



Best managers in What is it with #CSK and their players. They always turn up for them. Mukesh last season, Rahane / Dube / Akash Singh this season.Best managers in #IPL without a doubt! What is it with #CSK and their players. They always turn up for them. Mukesh last season, Rahane / Dube / Akash Singh this season.Best managers in #IPL without a doubt!

ashMSDIAN @ashMSDIAN7 Dube & Rahane Got up and forgot they are Cricketers 🥵 Dube & Rahane Got up and forgot they are Cricketers 🥵🔥 https://t.co/eDItKIsiVn

S 🇨🇭🇮🇳 @santh_gva

Dube-Rahane partnership was truly 85 off 34

ꜱᴛᴀʀᴋ ❥ @RaddaIncoming CONGRATULATIONS SHIVAM DUBE & AJINKYA RAHANE for your respective 50s CONGRATULATIONS SHIVAM DUBE & AJINKYA RAHANE for your respective 50s 🔥🔥🔥

Shibhhuu @shibhhuu Rahane and Dube under Dhoni : Rahane and Dube under Dhoni : https://t.co/O1LcOcFB2N

George @VijayIsMyLife #CSK 's Dube and Rahane unleash a brutal display of power hitting against KKR. THIS IS SOME CARNAGE. CSK should aim for 240+ score. #KKRvCSK #CSK's Dube and Rahane unleash a brutal display of power hitting against KKR. THIS IS SOME CARNAGE. CSK should aim for 240+ score. #KKRvCSK

Rahane has so far scored 209 runs in five games at a strike rate of 199.04, including two half-centuries in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Dube has bounced back after initial failures to score 184 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 157.26, including two fifties.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube help CSK set 236-run target for KKR

A clinical batting performance from Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Devon Conway helped Chennai Super Kings post 235/4 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat.

Besides Rahane and Dube’s heroics, Conway scored 56 off 40 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 35 off 20 balls. The duo provided CSK with a decent opening partnership of 73 runs. Ravindra Jadeja also contributed 18 off eight balls.

For KKR, Kulwant Khejroliya emerged as the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma settled for one apiece.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan (w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

