The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing off in match 41 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to chase in the contest.

SRH got off to a disastrous start as their top order collapsed like a pack of cards, with their batters throwing away wickets by playing loose shots. It all began in the second over when Travis Head perished for a four-ball duck. Abhishek Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (1), Nitish Kumar Reddy (2), and Aniket Varma (12) also reached the pavilion soon, leaving SRH in a heap of trouble at 35/5 in 8.3 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar (43) then rescued the hosts with a 99-run partnership for the sixth wicket. They helped them reach a respectable total of 143 for eight in 20 overs. Trent Boult picked up four wickets for MI in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of Wednesday night's IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"That moment when only the Umpire and Ishan Kishan remembered the script but other Mumbai players forgot and didn't appeal. Chaos" one fan wrote.

"143 is a little low on this wicket"- Abhinav Manohar after 1st innings of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhinav Manohar reflected on his team's batting performance and said:

"143 is a little low on this wicket, it isn't as flat as it looks, looks like a cement track but it stops and doesn't come on to the bat. Spinners are hard to get away, was holding up a bit on the surface."

"From the past three games, I've been expecting it if there's any collapse, the wickets fell and I knew I had to come in. Klaasen asked me to take it till the last, play like an ODI and take the game deep. Watch him bat from the other end is a pleasure," Manohar added.

At the time of writing, MI reached 79/2 in 10 overs in the chase of 144.

