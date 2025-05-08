Operation Sindoor: IPL 2025 match shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to logistical challenges

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, May 11, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad instead of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. An IPL press release on Thursday confirmed the development and added that the decision was taken due to logistical challenges.

The match will begin at 3.30pm as originally scheduled. The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

"TATA IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the original schedule," the IPL press release read (via IPLT20.com).

The Dharamsala airport was among the 27 airports shut down until May 10 due to Operation Sindoor. While the match between PBKS and DC on Thursday, May 8, will go as per schedule, there was heightened speculation over MI's travel to the hills to take on the hosts on Sunday, May 11.

MI aim to end win drought at Ahmedabad against PBKS

The shift of venues will not come as good news for fans of the five-time IPL champions, from a cricketing viewpoint. MI have lost their last four IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A loss at the business end of IPL 2025 could leave them precariously placed, as far as attaining the top two spots in the points table is concerned. Their six-match unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday, May 6, when they lost a last-ball thriller to Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Their final fixture in the league phase of IPL 2025 will be against DC in Mumbai on Thursday, May 15.

