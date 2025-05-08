  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Operation Sindoor: IPL 2025 match shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to logistical challenges

Operation Sindoor: IPL 2025 match shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to logistical challenges

By Shankar
Modified May 08, 2025 19:03 IST
India Nets Session - ICC Men
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad- Source: Getty

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, May 11, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad instead of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. An IPL press release on Thursday confirmed the development and added that the decision was taken due to logistical challenges.

Ad

The match will begin at 3.30pm as originally scheduled. The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

"TATA IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the original schedule," the IPL press release read (via IPLT20.com).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Dharamsala airport was among the 27 airports shut down until May 10 due to Operation Sindoor. While the match between PBKS and DC on Thursday, May 8, will go as per schedule, there was heightened speculation over MI's travel to the hills to take on the hosts on Sunday, May 11.

MI aim to end win drought at Ahmedabad against PBKS

The shift of venues will not come as good news for fans of the five-time IPL champions, from a cricketing viewpoint. MI have lost their last four IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

A loss at the business end of IPL 2025 could leave them precariously placed, as far as attaining the top two spots in the points table is concerned. Their six-match unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday, May 6, when they lost a last-ball thriller to Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Their final fixture in the league phase of IPL 2025 will be against DC in Mumbai on Thursday, May 15.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications