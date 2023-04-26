“Oppositions are taking a slightly different approach against Rashid Khan" - Tom Moody on GT spinner's bowling in IPL 2023

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody feels that teams have looked to attack Gujarat Titans (GT) leg spinner Rashid Khan in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He pointed out that most oppositions preferred to see Rashid's overs through in the previous edition. Moody opined that batters have adopted a different approach to counter the crafty spinner this time around.

The 57-year-old highlighted how batters have looked to play shots against Rashid, despite not knowing which way the ball was going to turn. Here's what Moody said about the GT vice-captain while speaking to ESPNcricinfo:

"What I'm noticing is that oppositions are taking a slightly different approach against Rashid Khan. They are taking a higher risk against him, and therefore, that presents opportunities to take wickets.

"Previously, people thought about getting in and out of his 24 balls without any damage, and then we'll try to catch up with the other bowlers that are around. But I've seen a number of teams try to play him a lot more aggressively, still without any idea of which way it is turning."

Rashid Khan has showcased tremendous form in this year's cash-rich league. With 14 wickets from seven games, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2023. He also has a hat-trick to his name this season, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"They complement each other" - Tom Moody on Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bowing in tandem for GT

Tom Moody further stated that left-arm Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been a valuable addition to Gujarat's line-up this year, as he has bowled really well in tandem with Rashid Khan

He suggested that the team could look to stick with the same combination, especially for their home fixtures. Moody added:

"I think it gives them a really exciting option, particularly at home because it is a big venue. If the wickets do dry out a little bit, then there is a little more assistance turn-wise. It could be a combination they do stick with because they complement each other. But I wouldn't ink it in because someone like Alzarri Joseph is a very special bowler."

Notably, Ahmad picked up three wickets while Rashid bagged two scalps during Gujarat's encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. GT won the contest by 55 runs, successfully defending a 208-run target.

