“Our rainbow baby is due” - Glenn Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman announces pregnancy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s Indian-origin wife Vini Raman took to social media to announce her pregnancy on Thursday, May 11.

She shared a heart-warming post on Instagram with a special message for couples struggling with fertility or loss. Raman further explained that a rainbow baby is born after a miscarriage.

Vini Raman captioned the post:

“Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know firsthand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be.”

She added:

“We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss. #babyboy.”

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and the wives of Australian teammates - Amy Finch, and Rachel Khawaja, among others, congratulated her on the special occasion.

Raman further expressed gratitude for the warm greetings to her post. She replied to her original post:

"Overwhelmed by all the love. For those that aren’t aware a rainbow baby is a baby born after miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death. It symbolises the rainbow that happens after a storm."

For the uninitiated, Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Vini, a pharmacist, in both Christian and Tamil-styled weddings in March last year.

Glenn Maxwell in purple patch with the bat in IPL 2023

On the professional front, Glenn Maxwell has been exceptional for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ever since joining the franchise in 2021.

The Aussie all-rounder was retained for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. This came after he scored 513 and 330 in the last two seasons. The off-spinner also returned with six and three wickets, respectively.

The right-handed batter has, so far, amassed 330 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 186.44, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023.

Maxwell recently smashed 68 off just 33 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 9. He has also scalped a couple of wickets in the T20 tournament. However, it wasn't enough to help his side secure two crucial points.

The 34-year-old will look to continue his sublime form with the bat as RCB aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Maxwell will be next seen in action against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

RCB are currently placed seventh in the latest IPL 2023 points table with five wins in 11 games. They must win their remaining three group-stage fixtures to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes