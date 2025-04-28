Broadcaster and wife of Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, put out a stern message after their son Angad's pictures went viral during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

The couple's son was mocked by certain internet users for his reaction when Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket during the game. Following the same, Sanjana Ganesan put up a story on her Instagram handle, hitting back at people who commented on their son's expressions.

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment," she wrote in her story.

Sanjana stated that the duo, as parents, try as much as possible to keep Angad away from social media. While she understands what bringing a child to a stadium can mean, she urged people to comprehend that they were present to support Jasprit Bumrah and nothing else.

She added that people cannot judge their son or his personality from a few seconds of footage alone.

"Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else. We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unneccessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage." she wrote.

Below is the screenshot of her Instagram story and what she wrote -

Jasprit Bumrah shines with the ball against LSG

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah had a stellar outing with the ball against LSG at the Wankhede Stadium. The pacer played a key role in their victory as he returned with impressive figures of 4/22 from his four overs.

Bumrah accounted for the wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan as MI bundled LSG out for 161 after having put up 215/7 on the board batting first.

Returning from injury, Bumrah has now played six matches in IPL 2025 and has picked up nine wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 7.50. His presence in their line-up has been vital, which has been seen in the terrific turnaround that they have had this season.

