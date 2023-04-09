"Out-of-syllabus question" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ajinkya Rahane's knock in CSK's IPL 2023 win against MI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ajinkya Rahane for playing a blazing knock in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2023 win against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK restricted MI to 157/8 after asking them to set a target at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. Rahane then smoked 61 runs off just 27 balls to help the visitors register a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 11 deliveries to spare.

While reflecting on CSK's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane for proving that age was no barrier to excel in the shortest format, elaborating:

"Devon Conway got out at the start but after that one-sided. Ajinkya Rahane - out-of-syllabus question. He knows every nook and corner of this ground. He came and hit, and that too in a very technically correct fashion. He said that it might be a 20-over match but 30-plus also do well in that."

The former Indian opener also appreciated Ruturaj Gaikwad for playing a sensible knock, explaining:

"I thought Ruturaj Gaikwad played very well. There is ego at times. When you are in such good form, you try to match your partner shot for shot. But he said that the big picture was to make his team win and that he would remain unbeaten till the end for that even if he doesn't have a fifty to his name."

Gaikwad (40* off 36) and Rahane added 82 runs in a little over seven overs for the second wicket after Devon Conway's early dismissal. Shivam Dube (28 off 26) and Ambati Rayudu (20* off 16) then strung crucial partnerships with Gaikwad to take CSK home.

"Sir Ravindra Jadeja ka jaadu sar chad ke bola" - Aakash Chopra lauds CSK all-rounder's spell

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an excellent spell during Mumbai Indians' innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra picked Ravindra Jadeja as his standout performer of the match ahead of Rahane, saying:

"There were two or three big performances, of which one was Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up three wickets and took an amazing catch off his own bowling. The other was Ajinkya Rahane but I am going with Jadeja. Sir Ravindra Jadeja ka jaadu sar chad ke bola and he is my Player of the Match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the CSK all-rounder broke the back of the Mumbai Indians' batting, observing:

"The reason for that is that it was a pitch where it seemed there would be a lot of help for fast bowlers. There was little grass and moisture which helps swing, there is pace and bounce. But he came and picked up wickets. He dismissed Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma. He broke the opposition team's back."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravindra Jadeja wins Player Of The Match award. Ravindra Jadeja wins Player Of The Match award. https://t.co/cnYTiNQgxn

Jadeja registered figures of 3/20 in four overs. He was ably supported by fellow left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who picked up two wickets while conceding 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Poll : Should Ajinkya Rahane have been awarded the Player of the Match ahead of Ravindra Jadeja? Yes No 0 votes