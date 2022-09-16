"Overwhelmed by the love" - Robin Uthappa shares special note after retiring from IPL and Indian domestic cricket

Robin Uthappa, who retired from all forms of Indian cricket on Wednesday, September 14, has shared a special note on social media acknowledging all the love and support he has received from people since his announcement.

The right-handed batter mentioned that he had read all the messages and thanked everyone for all the lovely wishes.

Taking to his Twitter account earlier today (Friday), Uthappa posted:

"I have been overwhelmed by the love pouring in from all the wonderful people who have supported me. I have read all the messages. From the bottom of my heart, I thank each of you for taking time out and sending the lovely wishes. Thank you for making this journey a beautiful one. Love always.

Uthappa often dazzled fans with his dynamic strokeplay during his playing days. The seasoned campaigner got the name "The Walking Assassin" for tormenting the bowlers by fearlessly charging at fast bowlers.

The 36-year-old featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is in his career and has 1,183 runs to his name in international cricket. He was part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Robin Uthappa is one of the most successful batters in the IPL

Robin Uthappa has been associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) right from its first-ever edition in 2008. The player has amassed 4,952 runs from 205 matches and is currently the ninth-highest run-getter in the competition's history.

He was the top performer with the bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their title-winning campaign in 2014, mustering 660 runs to finish as the most prolific run-scorer of the season.

The swashbuckler won his second IPL trophy in 2021, this time with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has managed 230 runs from 12 matches for CSK in this year's cash-rich league.

Robin Uthappa could be seen in action in foreign T20 leagues. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in franchise-based leagues abroad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far