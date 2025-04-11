"Owning Thala and his team from years now" - Fans hail Sunil Narine for stunning show in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine was at his all-round best in the side's thumping win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on April 11. Winning the toss and bowling first, KKR restricted CSK to 103/9 in 20 overs - their lowest IPL total at home.

Narine was the wrecker-in-chief with incredible figures of 3/13 in four overs. His scalps included the massive wickets of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. In response, Narine tormented CSK further, scoring a blistering 18-ball 44 with two boundaries and five maximums.

Following an MVP season, where he helped KKR win their third IPL title last year, the West Indian legend has continued his impressive run in the ongoing season. Narine has five wickets at an average of 28 and an economy of 7.77, in addition to 125 runs at a strike rate of 189.39 in five outings.

Fans on X hailed Narine for another sensational showing with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Narine for his sparkling all-round performance, saying:

"So many people questioned Narine retention decision due to his age. He keeps silencing his critics over a decade now!!"

"Sunil Narine is an ageless T20 wonder. Has there been a bigger matchwinner than him?" tweeted a fan.

"Sunil Narine won like 4 awards and INR 400,000 and didn't even show any emotion for any of it," a fan said.

"See how things are in the powerplay, and then try to execute the plans" - Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine detailed his strategies with bat and ball after winning the Player of the Match award in KKR's eight-wicket win over CSK. Led by the West Indian's brilliant start, the defending champions chased down 104 in a mere 10.1 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Talking to the broadcasters during the post-match presentation, Narine said (Via Cricbuzz):

"I just try to focus on my strengths, try to execute on what I can do without focusing too much on the batters. You get accustomed, you try and adapt as soon as possible. You see how things are in the powerplay, and then try to execute the plans."

He also spoke about his batting approach, saying:

"It is very simple, it is about trying to give the team flying starts. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Narine's heroics helped KKR climb to the third spot on the points table with a third win in six matches. They will look to halt alternating wins with losses in their next encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on April 15.

