Pacer who last represented India in 2021 traps Rajat Patidar lbw for 12 in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ishant Sharma got the massive wicket of Rajat Patidar in the ongoing IPL 2025 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers' captain didn't bother to review the decision either and began walking to the pavilion straightaway after scoring a run-a-ball 12.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of the innings as Titans skipper Shubman Gill brought on Ishant, who last played for India in November 2021, for the first time in the game. Although Patidar welcomed the veteran pacer with a boundary, the right-handed batter went for a swipe across the line but missed the next ball completely. It hit him on the back leg, and replays confirmed that the ball would have struck the middle and leg.

Watch RCB skipper's dismissal here:

After the Royal Challengers opted to bowl first in their first home game of the season, they lost Virat Kohli (7) in the opening over. Mohammed Siraj nipped out Phil Salt (14) and Devdutt Padikkal (4) in his three overs to further peg back the home side.

Rajat Patidar had secured the Player of the Match award in RCB's crushing win over CSK

Rajat Patidar. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Patidar, meanwhile, played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 32 deliveries in RCB's previous game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that lifted them to an imposing 196. The Royal Challengers eventually registered a landmark win over the five-time champions, and the 31-year-old was crowned Player of the Match award.

However, his stay was cut short against GT and his wicket also reduced RCB to 42/4 in the seventh over. RCB are also one of the three unbeaten sides this season so far, alongside the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a 36-run victory over the Mumbai Indians but lost their opening game to the Punjab Kings at home.

