"Pahaari nahi mere bhai"- Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Kumar Kartikeya teach 'Bihari' line to RR's foreigner support staff member [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Kumar Kartikeya tried to teach a funny Hindi line to an overseas support staff member. Funnily enough, despite the RR duo's best attempts, they could not get him to say the words properly.

Ad

Ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals dropped a hilarious clip featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kumar Kartikeya and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Vaibhav hails from Bihar, and he, along with Kumar, tried to teach the "Ek Bihari, 100 pe Bhaari (One Bihari better than 100 others)" line to one of their overseas support staff members.

The support staff member mistakenly pronounced 'Bihari' as 'Pahaari', to which Vaibhav replied:

"Pahaari nahi mere bhai."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The video shared by RR has received over 7,000 likes on Instagram already. Afghanistan-based Fazalhaq Farooqi understood the conversation and ended the video by saying:

"Vaibhav to saari team pe bhaari hai."

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits solid shots against Jofra Archer in the nets

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest cricketer to earn an IPL contract at the age of 13. Rajasthan Royals roped him in at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but he is yet to make his debut.

Ad

On the sidelines, Vaibhav has continued to entertain fans on social media and also work hard on his batting skills. Rajasthan Royals shared another reel featuring Vaibhav, where the upcoming player played some solid shots against express pacer Jofra Archer in the nets. You can watch that clip here:

Ad

Rajasthan Royals will play their next match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 13, in Jaipur. Notably, RR lost their last IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently seventh in the IPL points table, while RCB are fourth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More