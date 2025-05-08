"Pakistan wale dare, hume kisi baat ka dar nahi hai," - Fan reacts after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is called off midway in Dharamasala [Watch]

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off on Thursday, May 8. Following the game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala being called off midway, fans and players were evacuated from the stadium.

While the fans were leaving the stadium, one of them reacted to the IPL 2025 match being called off. The fan was asked as to why the game was called off. He replied saying it was called off due to security reasons. The fan was then asked if the atmosphere was scary, to which he said that the people of Pakistan should worry and Indians need not worry.

"Security reason ke wajah se band kardiya match. Apne desh mai hai. Pakistan wale dare, hume kisi baat ka dar nahi hai (The match was called off due to security reason. We are in our country. People of Pakistan should be scared, we have nothing to worry about)," he said.

Watch the video of the same posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Call on future of IPL 2025 to be taken on Friday, May 9

With the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC being called off, the future of the remainder of the tournament is under threat. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that a call on the future of the remainder of the tournament will be taken on Friday, May 9, after monitoring the situation.

He added that the safety of the players is of utmost importance at the moment.

"We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to reports, an IPL Governing Council meeting is already underway to decide the fate of the remainder of the tournament as further details are awaited. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are scheduled to play at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 9.

