IPL 2022: "Coming off Test cricket means I don't have to upskill too quickly" - Pat Cummins explains his freak innings to Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Pat Cummins has explained the behind-the-scenes work and the mindset behind his unbelievable 15-ball 56 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022. The Australian's brutal knock helped his team to a five-wicket win on Thursday.

In a chat with teammate Venkatesh Iyer, who held the innings together from one end with a crucial 50 (41), on IPLT20.com, Cummins played down the quality of his knock. He said that while the top order "did the hard work", he was just trying to hit big sixes when the ball wasn't doing much.

The Aussie explained:

"I don't know, I think you guys did the hard work upfront, so for when I come in, I am trying to hit big sixes, trying to think really clearly: If it's in my area, I am going to go for it, if it's not in my area, I'll just try and take a single. Batting at the end of the game, it's not swinging, it's not seaming so it's a bit easier for me. It was good fun."

Cummins hit as many as six maximums and four boundaries, reaching his half-century in just 14 balls - matching KL Rahul's record for the fastest fifty in the IPL.

Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk @patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!! @patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!

One of the reasons why few saw it coming was the fact that this was the 28-year-old's first match of the season. He arrived from playing a Test series in Pakistan only a few days ago and had a handful of practice sessions in the leadup to the match. The right-arm pacer said the minimum practice helped him hit the ground running and, having played Tests, he didn't have to "upskill too quickly" either.

He elaborated:

'Had about five to six days off then I flew over here, three days quarantine and then had two days leading into this game which was like, the more I bowl, the better I feel like I bowl. Coming off Test cricket means that I don't have to upskill too quickly. So it's been good preparation, the body feels great, [I'm] just itching to get out there."

When asked what he would do with the bat with which he played the blazing knock, Cummins replied:

"I'll hang on to it, yeah, I'll look after that one."

With the situation looking dire for KKR while chasing 162, Cummins helped them win the game in just 16 overs. He also picked up two crucial wickets and was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.

"Barring you, everyone felt the wicket was a bit tricky to bat on" - Venkatesh Iyer to Pat Cummins

Revealing his side of the story to Cummins, Venkatesh talked about how most players involved in the match found the MCA Stadium pitch "tricky to bat on".

He admitted his own struggles to time the ball but said he kept himself going and tried to play the anchor's role. Venkatesh explained:

"Felt really good. Honestly, barring you, everyone felt the wicket was a bit tricky to bat on but that was some unbelievable hitting from you so it was important for me to stay there till the end and play that anchor role. Obviously, I didn't have the best of starts with the bat, I wasn't hitting the ball with the middle of the bat. But those are the days, you know. I spoke to myself about staying there till the end. You need a batter from the top-four to stay there when chasing a decent total in front of the bowling attack like that. So that was my plan."

Following the win, KKR reached the top spot in the IPL 2022 standings with six points. They will now have a three-day break before taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium on April 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar